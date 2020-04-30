Five area nonprofits are seeking donations through Tuesday, May 5, as part of North Texas Giving Tuesday Now to help keep them going during the coronavirus pandemic.
North Texas Giving Tuesday Now is an online campaign at www.NorthTexasGivingTuesdayNow.org that will run on the Communities Foundation of Texas North Texas Giving Day platform. Donors can support the targeted relief and recovery funds with a gift of any amount, give directly to organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 response or support the needs of more than 3,000 local nonprofits that participated in North Texas Giving Day 2019 last September, according to a news release for next week’s event. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Cooke County participating agencies are The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County, the North Central Texas College Foundation, Camp Tonkawa Outdoor Learning Center Inc., Geary Foster Foundations and Muttley Farms.
The coronavirus prompted many fundraisers to be canceled — fundraisers that nonprofits relay on to keep going throughout the year.
“Our nonprofits have stepped up in big ways to reorganize how they operate so they can not only continue to do their necessary work, but to do more of it, and many with reduced funding due to canceled spring fundraisers,” said CFT chief giving day officer Susan Swan Smith via an emailed statement to the Register on Thursday, April 30. “North Texas Giving Tuesday Now gives everyone the opportunity to support front line nonprofits that are addressing the community’s needs, and those who are restructuring to keep their doors open.”
Smith said she understands the toll the pandemic has taken on everyone.
“We know that everyone is impacted by this differently, and for some, there is financial uncertainty,” Smith said. “We want folks to know that every donation, no matter the size, helps.”
Other ways to help, such as sending a card or leaving a video message, can be found on the foundation’s website, she said.
North Texas Giving Tuesday Now is the local response to the global #GivingTuesdayNow effort taking place next week. It was created by Communities Foundation of Texas, United Way Metropolitan Dallas and the Dallas Cowboys as a one-time effort designed specifically to provide immediate COVID-19-related relief and recovery to North Texas nonprofits, according to event spokeswoman Christine Rogers.
