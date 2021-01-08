Champion speller Amira Khan and two of her classmates have advanced to Gainesville Independent School District spelling bee next week.
Amira took first place during Gainesville Junior High School's annual Scripps Spelling Bee on Dec. 16. Jackson Otts came in second and Natali Garcia placed third. All three will go on to compete in the districtwide bee Jan. 13.
Amira will also be eligible to compete in the Cooke County Bee on Feb. 10.
Other GJH bee participants were Deno Alexander, Melissa Torres, Ericka Herrera-Franco, Justin Neal, Avery Crutsinger, Jassidy Sudderth and Isabelle Bumpus.
