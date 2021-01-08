GJH bee top 3.jpg

Gainesville Junior High School Principal Krista Beal, left, stands with bee winners Amira Khan, Jackson Otts and Natali Garcia with GISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart.

 Courtesy photo

Champion speller Amira Khan and two of her classmates have advanced to Gainesville Independent School District spelling bee next week.

Amira took first place during Gainesville Junior High School's annual Scripps Spelling Bee on Dec. 16. Jackson Otts came in second and Natali Garcia placed third. All three will go on to compete in the districtwide bee Jan. 13.

Amira will also be eligible to compete in the Cooke County Bee on Feb. 10.

Other GJH bee participants were Deno Alexander, Melissa Torres, Ericka Herrera-Franco, Justin Neal, Avery Crutsinger, Jassidy Sudderth and Isabelle Bumpus.

GJH bee participants.jpg

From left: front, Deno Alexander, Melissa Torres, Jackson Otts, Amira Khan, Natali Garcia; back, Ericka Herrera-Franco, Justin Neal, Avery Crutsinger, Jassidy Sudderth, Isabelle Bumpus

