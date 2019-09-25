GJH students qualify for Duke U. gifted, talented program

Nineteen students at Gainesville Junior High School have been invited to join the seventh grade talent search for gifted students sponsored by Duke University’s Talent Identification Program, Gainesville Independent School District announced recently.
Each year, students in the U.S. are identified as academically gifted based on their exceptional standardized test scores in school and are invited to participate in the Duke TIP program. Participants are then invited to take the above-grade level ACT or SAT tests designed for college-bound 10th and 11th graders so that their academic abilities and potential can be more accurately evaluated.
They also receive a variety of support services and gain access to research and other information about using their academic abilities more effectively.
This year’s qualifiers include Tuleen Alzubi, Avery Crutsinger, Kennedy Dodson, De’Marcus Dunn, Sydney Giles, Isabel Glover, Oscar Hernandez-Flores, Allye Johnson, Reece Kelley, Amira Khan, Jovanni Larraga, Abigail Mote, Landrie Polk, Adamaris Ramirez, Miguel Reyes, Camila Rodriguez-Zapata, Kevin Tran, Jose Vazquez Santos and Sophie Williams-Richmond, according to a GISD press release.
The Duke University Talent Identification Program is a nonprofit educational organization recognized as a leader in identifying and serving the educational needs of academically gifted youth. For more information, visit www.tip.duke.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.