As children eagerly await Christmas morning, area residents are helping get them into the Christmas spirit with a multitude of lights displays. The following are among Register readers’ favorites.
THE BIG ONE: A perennial favorite is the drive-through display laid out by the families of Phil and Larry Clark on their property on Farm-to-Market Road 372 near FM 3496 north of Mountain Springs. It’s free to enter but donations are accepted for evangelism efforts with the Navajo. Lights are on from dusk until 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.
ANOTHER CAN’T-MISS: A second massive lights display is set up in the 200 block of Stewart Street near Collinsville High School, where it’s shone for decades.
SONG AND DANCE: At the west end of Everglade Court in Gainesville just across the street from the Whaley United Methodist Church parking lot is a house and several trees covered in lights synced to music. Look for the sign to find out what channel to tune your radio to.
WINTER IN THE PARK: Although the Callisburg Park on FM 678 is closed after dusk, the lights put up are a sight to behold from the highway. Bridges and a paved path in the park are lighted overhead.
HISTORIC CHEER: Several houses along Denton Street south of Pecan Street and elsewhere in Historic South Gainesville are decorated in a classic style.
MORE LIGHTS TO LOOK FOR THIS YEAR: These are new additions to the Register’s Christmas lights roundup.
—300 block of Willow Way
—400 block of Holly Lane
—300 block of Rosedale Drive
FAVORITES TO REVISIT: The following displays were nominated by readers for last year’s Christmas lights listing.
—1700 block of California Street in Gainesville
—1200 block of Magnolia Street in Gainesville
—House on County Road 143 (accessible from U.S. 82 immediately east of the junction with FM 678)
—Property on FM 2896 near the junction with FM 119 near Callisburg
—1300 block of Fair Avenue in Gainesville
—Bezner Street in Lindsay
—2100 block of Wheeler Creek Circle in Gainesville
—Near the intersection of Aspen and O’Neal streets in Gainesville
