Abilene author Karen Witemeyer is coming to Gainesville this weekend to promote her newest work, one of four novellas in the new collection “Serving Up Love.” But it won’t be her first time in town. Her novella “More than a Pretty Face” is set in Gainesville in 1902 and she toured the Santa Fe Depot Museum here while preparing to write the manuscript.
The Friends of the Cooke County Library and the Morton Museum are hosting Witemeyer and Regina Jennings, an Oklahoma author whose novella “Intrigue a la Mode” is also in the collection of Christian romance stories, for a pie social and book signing Saturday, Nov. 16. Witemeyer will talk during the book signing about how her research in Gainesville shaped her novella.
In “More than a Pretty Face,” the main character takes a job as a Harvey House Girl, as the lunch counter wait staff were known as at train depots on the Santa Fe line. The woman gets transferred to the Gainesville depot and falls for a local attorney, complicating her plans to move to California.
“Back in July 2018, at the invitation of one of my readers, Bonnie McKee, I traveled to Gainesville to research the site of the Harvey House,” Witemeyer said. “So many of the Harvey House lunch counters and restaurants are no longer standing, so it was a research gold mine to be able to tour the Gainesville depot and see all the details of the layout firsthand.”
The Gainesville Santa Fe Depot operated a Harvey lunch counter on the depot’s main floor from 1902-1931, according to an exhibit at the Santa Fe Depot Museum. A manager’s apartment and seven rooms for the waitresses who worked the lunch counter were upstairs. Two of the rooms are now open as exhibits of the waitresses’ living quarters.
The highlight, Witemeyer said, was being able to step foot inside the depot where the Harvey Girls once worked.
“Seeing the horseshoe markings in the floor from where the lunch counter stood, the ticketing counter for the depot, the waiting rooms, the kitchen area and food storage,” thrilled her, she said. “My favorite rooms were upstairs chambers where the Harvey Girls lived. It really made my setting come to life to walk those halls and step inside those rooms.”
A Morton Museum volunteer, Sherryl Taylor, also provided “stacks of historical research” for Witemeyer to examine, some of which inspired the development of the attorney’s character in the novella.
“I even uncovered a newspaper clipping on the scandalous Silver City of Gainesville, basically a red light district that catered to cowboys between 1870-1910,” Witemeyer said. “It was known for saloons, prostitutes, gambling and drinking. That was too colorful of a tidbit not to use, so it gets a brief mention in the story as well.”
Witemeyer wrote about the trip afterward on her blog, saying “for a gal who has gotten used to doing the majority of her research online, this trip was a feast for the soul.”
BRINGING THE STORY TO LIFE
To kick off a day of events related to the book, the Santa Fe Depot Museum will host tours of the waitresses’ rooms. Tours will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the depot museum, 605 E. California St., and volunteers will describe the work and life of the Harvey Girls during the tours. Admission is free and the main floor is handicap accessible, but the second floor is not.
Witemeyer and Jennings, the other author participating in the afternoon book discussion, will be at the depot from 1-1:30 p.m., according to information provided by the Cooke County Library.
Then, the pie social will be 2-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Landmark Bank Conference Center, 1110 E. California St. Donations will support the Friends of the Cooke County Library.
A book discussion and signing will follow from 2:30-4 p.m. at the conference center. In addition to talking about her research, Witemeyer will discuss how the collection of Harvey House-themed novellas came about. Jennings will talk about female Pinkerton operatives who guarded the railroad during the 19th century. A character in her novella “Intrigue a la Mode” is based on a Pinkerton agent.
For more information about any of the day’s events, call the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530.
