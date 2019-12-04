Golf tourney raises $20K for B&GC

Representatives of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County accept a donation from PenTex Energy.

 Courtesy photo

The PenTex Classic Charitable Golf Tournament this year raised $20,814 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County, the electric cooperative announced Wednesday.

The eighth annual charity tournament took place Oct. 4 at Turtle Hill Golf Course in Muenster, according to a Dec. 4 press release from PenTex.

PenTex has almost 11,000 cooperative members and supplies power to a total of 16,500 meters, the Register recently reported. The cooperative covers Cooke, Montague, Wise, Grayson and Denton counties.

