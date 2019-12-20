GOP decides ballot order for 2020

Candidates determined their order on the ballot for the March 3, 2020, Republican Primary Election via random drawing at the county Republican headquarters Thursday, Dec. 19.
County Chairman Chris McNamara entered and certified the results in the secretary of state’s online program.
The drawing determined the order for all federal, state and local candidates who will appear on the ballot, from president to county constable. A listing of all the candidates can be found on the Texas Secretary of State’s website — go to the Elections tab, select Current Election Information, then Current Candidate Listing.
For more information about the county GOP or resources about the primary election, visit the party’s website at www.cookegop.com or contact County Chair Chris McNamara at chair@cookegop.com or 940-665-8683.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.