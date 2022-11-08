Cooke County voters embraced their former county judge and rejected three bond proposals on Tuesday's ballot amid higher than expected turnout.
All unofficial results, countywide and precinct-by-precinct, can be read on the pdfs accompanying this report.
Republican John Roane cruised to an easy win in the Cooke County Judge's race, while bond proposals for Era and Callisburg school districts narrowly lost and Gainesville voters rejected a Quiet Zone for the main rail line through the city.
Roane topped Democrat Denny Hook, 12,843 (83.5%)-2,242 (14.6%), The win was in line with recent GOP votes in Cooke County, and consistent with the party's sweep of the statewide offices on this year's ballot.
Era ISD's bond proposal to do modest renovations to its buildings was voted down, 485-459. Callisburg ISD's proposal to fix up athletics and other facilities also lost.
Turnout was heavy for a non-presidential election, topping 53 percent. Indeed, the Lake Kiowa precinct had a late run up of voters right before polls closed at 7 p.m. and was unable to turn in its ballots into Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison's office until after 9 p.m.
Come back to www.gainesvilleregister.com Wednesday for a full rundown of local races.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.