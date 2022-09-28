Duke Machado will be the featured speaker for the next Cooke County Republican Women meeting Oct. 6.
Machado, a native of San Marcos, served six years in the U.S. Air Force working on missile systems at Strategic Air Command. He went to spend 20 years in the Automotive Executive and a Republican grassroots activist. He is Founder and Director of GOPisForMe, a Hispanic outreach initiative and auxiliary of the Republican Party of Texas. He also owns Texas Sunshine Pools, an in-ground building company.
Machado began his political activism after Obama was elected, taking the initiative to form and launch the Hispanic Republican Club in McLennan County and helping launch six additional clubs in other Texas counties.
In 2010, Machado became an official auxiliary of the Republican Party of Texas. Machado has written countless blogs and has published opinions in many local and national newspapers.
He also hosts the Duke Machado Show, a podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
For more information visit https://www.cookegop. com/ or visit the Cooke County Republican Women Facebook page.
