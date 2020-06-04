Effective immediately, restaurants can begin seating up to 10 people per table, Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced.
The move comes as the state enters phase three of Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas after many businesses were forced to shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously, no more than six people could sit at a table under the governor’s plan. Sarah’s on the Square owner Donna Hertel said she plans to implement the larger seating arrangement because she has a lot of customers that require a bigger table.
Like many other area businesses, Hertel’s eatery at 115 W. California St. in downtown Gainesville felt the impact of the coronavirus.
“It affected our revenues greatly,” she said. “We just retooled and went in a different direction to make up those lost revenues.”
Early on, Hertel said she had to cut her wait staff. However, everyone is given a chance to come back, she said.
The 13-year-old business employs 19 people, according to Hertel.
“Some people felt it wasn’t safe to be here,” she said of some employees.
Hertel said she was able to put her thinking cap on to help drive up business during the pandemic by offering desserts and heat-and-serve family meals to go.
She said the heat-and-serve meals have been a success and she plans to continue offering them.
“We’ve seen a lot of community support,” Hertel said.
The business was even able to donate $5,000 to Volunteers In Service To Others during the pandemic with the help of a campaign through Facebook. Hertel’s business has supported the nonprofit food bank since it opened, she said.
Fifty cents goes to VISTO for every plate of chicken spaghetti sold, Hertel said.
Hertel said she has been following all recommended guidelines set forth by the governor and will continue to do so.
She said her restaurant has been operating at the allowable 50% occupancy and will expand to 75% occupancy June 12 per Abbott’s new order. The executive order will also allow bars to expand their capacity to 50% as long as customers are seated, according to information from Abbott’s office.
“The sooner we are open at full capacity, the better,” Hertel said.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
As of noon Thursday, there were no active cases of the coronavirus in Cooke County, information from the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center shows. Nineteen county residents have recovered from the coronavirus and there have been no fatalities recorded among Cooke County residents, the JIC reported.
According to the JIC, 1,068 county residents have been tested for the virus. Of those, 816 are negative and 233 are pending results.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
As of press time Thursday, there were 1,864,538 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 107,765 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 68,877 reported cases and 1,744 deaths.
