GPD: Animal calls average 200 per month

“Some people do not take ownership of an animal seriously,” is how Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips describes his department’s responsibility in controlling animals within the city of Gainesville.
Gainesville maintains one animal control officer, Jeff Scott. Phillips said the entire department responds to animal issues when Scott is not on duty. The department has gotten an average of more than 200 animal control calls per month for the past two years.
Scott said his role is to remind pet owners of their responsibility.
“We are an enforcement entity,” he said. “Our objective is to have conversations with people about their responsibilities. Animals can do what a human allows them to do.”
Animal control ordinance
The responsibilities of animal owners are identified in the city’s ordinance regarding animal control, available on the Gainesville municipal web site.
Assuring that animals and people are safe is, “…a drain on the city’s resources to properly respond to calls regarding animals,” Phillips said. He added there are severe criminal and civil consequences when an animal is dangerous or put at risk. For example, a dog bite could be a felony depending upon the circumstances.
Securing an animal
It is “unlawful to restrain an animal within five feet of a public sidewalk, street, or roadway without being immediately supervised by the owner,” the ordinance reads. It is also “unlawful to keep or cause to be kept any dog on a permanent restraint including leads, cords, chains, or ropes.” Owners who tie up a dog and leave it outside without staying with the dog are in violation of the city ordinance.
Gainesville residents can keep animals outside if they provide shelter and other facilities within a properly enclosed structure. The ordinance stipulates that a wireless or electric fence don’t qualify as an enclosure.
City response
Phillips advised anyone aware of a dangerous situation to call 911 for emergency response. Those who wish to report a situation that doesn’t immediately threaten human life or other animals are encouraged to reach the Gainesville Police Department through their administrative phone number, 940-668-7777.
What to expect
When a call comes in, the animal control officer is dispatched when he is on duty during the day, according to Phillips. He follows up on the call with the person making the report. After-hours responses should include a visit by a patrol officer who will also contact the person making the report and will also respond accordingly. Police officers have access to the city’s animal control vehicle and resources when responding to an emergency.
Registration and licenses
The city’s animal control ordinance requires that animals be properly vaccinated and registered with the city. The ordinance limits the maximum number of animals that can be maintained in the city to four. They can be a combination of dogs, cats, rabbits or ferrets. Only two may be kept outside the house.
Shelter
The city does not maintain its own dog pound. Animals collected under the animal control ordinance are taken to the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Collecting an animal is the last resort for animal control, according to Scott, who said “chasing down an animal should be done by the human owners.”
