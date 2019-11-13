Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy of a Gainesville man found deceased in a pond over the weekend, a Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman said.
Riley Garret Colten, 23, was reported missing from the 1900 block of Floral Drive on Nov. 4, according to GPD spokeswoman Belva McClinton. An investigator spoke with family members and learned the man sometimes frequented the area around a large pond just west of the street he lived on, she said.
Police searched the area around the pond “for several days,” McClinton said Wednesday, Nov. 13. Authorities found clothing before Colten’s body was located Saturday, Nov. 9 in the pond.
“An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death and the case will remain open pending those results,” McClinton said. “We are waiting on the medical examiner report to determine cause of death although foul play is not suspected at this time.”
Cooke County Game Warden Stormy McCuistion said wardens assisted with the search of the pond, which was located on private property.
