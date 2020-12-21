Be wary of anyone who approaches your home, police say.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said police are investigating a home burglary that occurred last week after a man claimed to be working on neighboring property.
Around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the 1500 block of Burns City Road for a burglary report, according to a press release issued Monday, Dec. 21, by GPD.
The reported victim told police that around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 a man approached her home and indicated he would be working on her neighbor's property and wanted to verify property lines.
In the meantime, two other men forcefully entered the front door of the woman's home, police said, calling the distraction a “ruse.”
It is unknown what was taken during the burglary. Police said the homeowner is conducting an inventory to determine what is missing.
Police said the three men were seen leaving the area in a dark colored SUV.
Residents should be wary of anyone using similar tactics to distract them at their homes, law enforcement officials said.
Anyone going door-to-door must obtain a permit from the city to sell goods or services, according to City Secretary Diana Alcala. You can ask to see the permit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
