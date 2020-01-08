An investigation into a Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7, crash at Broadway Manor Apartments is underway, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking the apartment complex at 1840 East Broadway St., McClinton said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white 2006 Chrysler Pacifica and identified the driver as a 23-year-old man from Gordonville.
The man reported to police that he was driving east and his vehicle’s brakes failed when approaching the intersection, according to McClinton.
The man was taken to North Texas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said there was “major damage” to the east side of apartment No. 102.
She said one adult and one child were home at the time of the crash but were unharmed.
Two adults and two children were displaced from the apartment because of the damage and received assistance from the American Red Cross.
People living in the apartment unit above 102 were also displaced, but only for one night, Sieger said.
“[Occupants of] 202 got to go home after they made sure the structural integrity of the building was safe,” she said.
It was unknown as of press time how many were living in No. 202.
“GF-R ensured all apartment complex occupants were accounted for and safe and stabilized the structure for the removal of the vehicle,” Sieger said.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash at this time, McClinton said.
On Aug. 18, 2019, a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup left the roadway and struck an apartment unit at the apartment complex, according to previous Register reports.
The driver and the only passenger were taken to hospitals.
A preliminary crash report listed “unsafe speed as a factor in the accident,” McClinton previously said.
The driver of the pickup, identified as 15-year-old Alexandra Mercado, died Saturday, Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.