Gainesville police officers found a 36-year-old Valley View man's body after being dispatched to a crash early Monday morning, July 27.
The officers were called out to the crash around 3:18 a.m. in the 500 block of East California Street, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said. When they arrived, Taz Pagano was dead, she said.
McClinton said officers found two vehicles — a four-door gold 2005 Toyota and a four-door silver 2005 Honda — with “extensive damage” in front of Turner Apartments, 501 E. California St., when they arrived on the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the Toyota driven by Pagano was traveling northbound on Lindsay Street, and for reasons unknown as of press time, failed to stop at the intersection of East California Street. The Toyota crashed into a Honda that was parked and unoccupied, causing the Toyota to go airborne, according to McClinton.
She said the Toyota came to rest against the southeast corner of the apartment building.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to law enforcement.
