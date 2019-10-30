A crash that took the life of a Gainesville man remains under investigation, Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said Wednesday, Oct. 30.
John Kidd, 62, was driving a white 2014 Chevrolet pickup when it crossed the center line in the 1100 block of West California Street and hit an oncoming pickup hauling a camper-trailer, Phillips said in a press release issued Wednesday by the Gainesville Police Department. Kidd was transported to a hospital in Denton where he passed away later that day, according to GPD spokeswoman Belva McClinton.
Officers were dispatched to the crash just after 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25. They determined the Chevrolet was headed eastbound on California Street when it crossed the center line and struck the black 2013 Ram pickup head-on. It’s not known why the Chevy went left of center, according to the release.
The westbound Ram was driven by Lawrence Schmidt, 62, of Pleasanton. Schmidt was transported to North Texas Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, according to GPD. He’s been released but is continuing treatment for his injuries, according to his wife, Loretta Schmidt.
Cooke County EMS transported both drivers. No other passengers were in either vehicle, police indicated.
