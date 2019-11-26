Area law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols this weekend as Thanksgiving travelers take to the roads.
Starting today, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are increasing enforcement to watch for drivers violating traffic laws, a DPS press release states.
Troopers will be on the lookout for violations of the Move Over, Slow Down law and for motorists failing to wear seat belts, speeding or driving while intoxicated, among other traffic violations, the release indicated.
Over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday, troopers across the state issued more than 74,000 traffic citations and warnings, including 956 seat belt and child safety restraint citations, according to the release.
DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 337 driving while intoxicated arrests, 244 fugitive arrests and 213 felony arrests.
Gainesville police will have extra patrols going this weekend, as well, spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
State troopers advise the following safety precautions to keep drivers safe:
—Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.
—If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize the impact on traffic. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane not only increases traffic congestion, but it also leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm and chance for a secondary collision. On some highways, it is actually a violation of the law to not move your vehicle over when it is safe to do so.
—Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road. As of Oct. 31, DPS Troopers have issued 23,611 citations and warnings for violations to the Move Over, Slow Down law in Texas in 2019.
—Slow down — especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.
—Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
—Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
—Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
—Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
—If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.
—On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted).
—Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.
—Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road condition updates or closings in Texas, visit Drive Texas at drivetexas.org.
