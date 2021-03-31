The death of a woman found inside her white 2008 GMC Yukon over the weekend is being investigated by police.
Around 6:33 p.m. Friday, March 26, officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an agency assist call at Walmart, 1800 Lawrence St., in reference to an unresponsive woman inside her vehicle.
Police said 34-year-old Rose Ann Jaime of Whitesboro was found dead inside her Yukon.
There were no signs of foul play and the exact cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner, according to a press release issued this week by GPD.
The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact GPD by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
