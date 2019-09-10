A 48-year-old Gainesville man who reportedly threatened his estranged wife at knifepoint remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
On Friday, Aug. 30, Dwayne Michael Goddard was arrested by Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Morrow Bend Road, according to Patricia Taylor, records clerk with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Goddard’s arrest stemmed from an assault report Gainesville police officers responded to on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Bella Vista apartment complex, 1000 Bella Vista Drive.
A 51-year-old Gainesville resident reported to police that she had arrived home to find her estranged husband, identified as Goddard, inside.
After Goddard was told to leave the residence, he physically assaulted her, according to information obtained from GPD.
During the assault, Goddard reportedly displayed a knife in a threatening manner, McClinton said.
The woman was reportedly injured during the assault and went to her personal physician for treatment. She was not stabbed, according to police.
Goddard was not on scene at the time of the report, so no arrest was immediately made, McClinton said.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony. If convicted, Goddard could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Goddard is in jail not only on the GPD charge but also on two charges from the CCSO. Those charges include possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams; and resisting arrest, search or transportation, according to Taylor.
His bonds total $42,500, jail records show.
