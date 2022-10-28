Halloween is Monday and with it comes happy Trickor- Treaters, as well as risks — everything from children crossing busy streets to it being the one night a year kids are told to accept candy from strangers.
That’s why the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) and North Texas Medical Center (NTMC) are offering tips to keep everyone safe.
Information provided by Police Chief Kevin Phillips from the National Safety council included, “Here’s a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night also play a factor in these incidents.”
Costumes should have something that will make your child visible to drivers.
“If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks,” said the National Security Council.
It is also advised to make sure kids are in good shoes that can withstand a night of trick-ortreating.
“Comfortable shoes for walking,” was specified in information from NTMC, which was provided to the Register by the Clinical Nurse Educator, Roberta Sanchez. “Supportive and clear of tripping hazards such as strings, bells, etc.”
Parents are also advised by both GPD and NTMC to ensure all costume pieces and wigs are fire resistant. It is also advised by the National Security Council to, “Opt for nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision.”
Other advice includes many things kids are advised year-round, but are worth repeating on Halloween. This advice includes to not enter a stranger’s home or vehicle, look both ways before crossing the street and only travel to familiar, well-lit areas.
It is also advised for an adult to accompany a group of kids, or at least have kids stay in a group and stick with their friends.
Both GPD and NTMC also advise planning a route beforehand with a designated time the kids will be home. NTMC also advises telling kids to only approach homes with a porch light on.
“The South Denton Street area is typically the busiest area with a large amount of community involvement,” said Phillips about Gainesville’s high-traffic areas on Halloween. “But there are many areas throughout the community where children will be trick-or-treating so we ask everyone to be alert during this Halloween season.”
For those who may be on the roads driving, it is encouraged to watch for children walking or in dark clothing and enter and exit driveways carefully. It is also advised to discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
NTMC also included some tips for people at home greeting trick-ortreaters.
“If you are handing out candy, keep your porch or driveway lit, and identify any tripping hazards and remove them from your sidewalk or yard.”
It is also advised that you be sensitive to kids who may have allergies.
“Try to hand out candy without nuts, just in case,” was included in NTMC’s information.
It also included having some “Non-edible options ... such as stickers, bouncy balls and glow sticks.”
GPD and NTMC also suggested parents inspect candy before kids eat them.
“Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home,” said the National Security Council. “And take care to avoid any food allergies,” NTMC included specific allergens to watch out for: nuts, gluten and red dye 40.
NTMC also advised parents to look out for candies that can be a choking hazard for children under age four, including round candies like M& M’s and Skittles, hard candies like Warheads and extremely sticky candy like caramels and gum.
Dangers disguised
From both the GPD and NTMC, parents should inspect candy for tampering or dangerous drugs that can be seen as candy.
It seems the warnings about drugs or dangerous items appear every year in October, but various reports have come about recently questioning if there has ever been such an issue, or at least if it has been on as widespread a scale as people tend to believe.
Many of these reports cite Joel Best, a professor of sociology and Criminal Justice at the University of Delaware who has researched these warnings and rumors and come to the conclusion that while it is impossible to prove that something like this has never happened, it seems to happen much less often than people think.
In his report, “Halloween Sadism: The Evidence,” Best says, “In my own research, I have been unable to find a substantiated report of a child being killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.” He continues, “A basic logical principle is that one cannot prove a negative.
Therefore, I can never prove that no child has been killed by a Halloween sadist. I can simply note that such a death probably would be a major news story, yet I can’t find any evidence of such a story being covered by major media.”
Among Best’s research, he has found five cases where a child’s death was attributed to Halloween treats, but all five include less reported on followups that cite the cause of death as something other than candy from a neighbor handing out treats.
He has also received stories from four firsth and accounts of near-victims of drugs or razors being in treats in the 1960’s through the 1980’s. He followed up these accounts in his report by reemphasizing that his research is focused on widespread issues that have been reported on.
“Because it is impossible to prove a negative, I can’t say that there have never been incidents of children being harmed,” reiterated Best. “What I can say is that I’ve reviewed press coverage back to the late 1950s, and I have not found reports of serious injury.
Nor have lots of people contacted me with stories that suggest Halloween sadism is widespread but unreported.”
Fentanyl panic
Many have been concerned this year due to recent drug busts of rainbow fentanyl disguised as candy, raising concerns about the drug appearing in children’s Halloween candy.
However, these concerns have little evidence to support them.
In an interview with News Nation Now, Best explained that it would be illogical from a business perspective for drug dealers to hand out drugs disguised as Halloween candy.
“Realize that we’re talking about drug traffickers, and of course drug traffickers are going to try and disguise the drugs as they move them across the country,” said Best.
“That’s very different from saying that they’re going to give away drugs, which they could sell for a lot of money, to school-age children. I mean, what is the business plan for doing that? You know, assuming that you don’t kill the children and you turn them into addicts.
What are you going to get, their lunch money?”
Anne Milgram, an administrator from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has said in interviews with both NBC and FOX News that the agency has not seen credible evidence that drug traffickers are putting the rainbow fentanyl into Halloween candy.
The DEA has been bringing awareness to rainbow fentanyl, its risks and what it looks like. However, this is less out of concern of children receiving it while trick-or-treating, and more out of concern of older children and teenagers being persuaded to use the drug because of its similarity to candy.
While there is little reason to see the widespread reports of children harmed by Halloween candy as anything other than urban legends, and there’s more risk of kids being injured on the road than by their candy, there is also no harm in parents being aware of what their children are consuming.
“We would recommend that parents inspect their children’s candy carefully for sign of tampering,” said Phillips. “While this has not been an issue in Gainesville, we urge parents to continue to be cautious.”
