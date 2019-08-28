A reported Tuesday evening sexual assignation with a teenage girl ended abruptly for a 27-year-old Pilot Point man, police say.
Around 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of North I-35, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
When officers arrived, the 27-year-old told police he drove to Gainesville to meet up with a 17-year-old girl to have sex in exchange for money, according to information provided by McClinton.
After arriving in Gainesville and prior to any sexual interaction, the teen, who is a resident of Gainesville, reportedly pepper-sprayed the man in the face.
The man then notified the police, McClinton said.
McClinton said Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, that the reported prostitution case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.
