Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips recently said he went more in depth with the department’s annual racial profiling report because of allegations of racial profiling across the nation this past year.
“We wanted to be as transparent as possible and that’s what this report is designed to do,” Phillips said as he presented the 2020 racial profiling report to members of the Gainesville City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
After the death of George Floyd during an arrest May 2020 in Minneapolis, protests spread throughout the nation calling for police reforms and better treatment of Black people.
Phillips said there was about a 30% decrease in traffic stops last year compared to 2019 because of the pandemic. In 2020 there were 6,851 traffic stops conducted compared to the more than 9,500 in 2019.
In 2020, 36% of stops were either on U.S. 82 or I-35. Phillips’ report indicates officers did not know the race of the driver prior to the motor vehicle stop 95% of the time.
Only 2.7% of last year’s stops resulted in arrests, he said. Of the arrests that were made, about 97% were outside of traffic violations, according to Phillips. Those arrests included drug offenses, driving while intoxicated and outstanding warrants.
Of those arrested during traffic stops, 30% were Black, 47% were white and 21% were Hispanic/Latino, according to the report.
A citation evaluation based off the 2019 U.S. Census estimates indicated that citation activity was consistent with the demographics of the city except for whites and Hispanic/Latino drivers, according to the report. Citations for white drivers exceeded the estimated population of white, non-Hispanic residents by 6.3% while citations for Hispanic/Latino drivers was 6.9% lower than the estimated population.
The U.S. Census website shows the city’s overall estimated population in July 2019 as 16,886. Whites make up 85% of the population. The Hispanic/Latino population is listed as making up 32.9% of the community and the white, non-Hispanic population is 55.7%.
According to the report, police attribute the difference in the citation demographics to Hispanic/Latinos being identified as white on their driver license and state law requires officers report “the person’s race or ethnicity, as stated by the person or, if the person does not state the person’s race or ethnicity, as determined by the officer to the best of the officer’s ability.” Those factors, police said, likely resulted in some Hispanic/Latino drivers being classified as white.
Phillips said the department only had one instance of use of force last year that resulted in bodily injury during a motor vehicle stop.
“And that’s when an individual actually ran from us,” he said.
That stop, according to records police provided, was on a white person.
There were no formal complaints of racial profiling related to motor vehicle stops in 2020, the report shows.
If you believe an officer stopped you based on race, you can request to speak to the on-duty supervisor to discuss the situation and try to resolve it. If the issue is not resolved after discussing it, upon request, the supervisor shall provide the person with a Personnel Complaint Form, a press release from GPD says. The form may be completed and given to the supervisor at the scene or it can be taken home and completed. The form can either be brought to the police department or mailed to the Phillips at 201 Santa Fe Street, Gainesville, TX 76240.
An individual can also provide feedback to Phillips by phone at 940-668-7777 or via email at GPD@gvps.org.
“Looking at all the data sets and the non-discretionary actions, we don’t see any evidence of any type of racial profiling,” Phillips told council members.
The police department has to present the report to city council by March 1 each year, according to Phillips. The report is also sent to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
