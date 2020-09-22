Gainesville police are investigating a report of a Sunday evening aggravated robbery.
At 9:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, officers responded to a robbery call at the Exxon Travel Stop in the 1900 block of North I-35, said Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Stephanie Herpeche.
It was reported to police that two men entered the gas station with their faces covered with what was described as black t-shirts with only their eyes showing.
One of the men handed the cashier a note asking for money, police said. Police also said it was believed that a weapon was present. Money was handed to the men. How much money was not released by police.
The men fled on foot and no injuries were reported.
Both men were reportedly 5’3” in height — one wearing a grey shirt and khaki pants and the other wearing dark clothing and a white jacket, according to information provided by Herpeche.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 22, no one had been arrested in connection with the robbery, Herpeche said.
Police are still searching for the suspects — neither of which have been identified.
Anyone with information about the alleged robbery can contact GPD by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.