An argument at an Oklahoma casino led to a woman reportedly taking $2,000 from a friend at a home in Gainesville early Saturday, Feb. 8, police say.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said a 67-year-old woman from Whitesboro and two friends from Gainesville went to WinStar World Casino and Resort near Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Friday, Feb. 7. While at the casino, one of the friends, who police say is 42, began arguing with the 67-year-old and a 45-year-old.
McClinton said the 67-year-old woman and 45-year-old woman left the 42-year-old woman at the casino. Sometime between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Saturday, the 42-year-old arrived at a home in the 300 block of North Taylor Street and continued arguing with both women, according to police.
The argument escalated when the 42-year-old reportedly assaulted both women with her hands, according to McClinton. Then, the 42-year-old reportedly took the 67-year-old’s purse and removed about $2,000.
There were no reported injuries, she said.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, no charges had been filed by police against the suspect, McClinton said.
The reported robbery remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.