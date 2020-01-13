The Gainesville Police Department will be offering another Citizen Police Academy starting in early February.
Citizen Police Academy is an 11-week program providing a working knowledge of the local department. Sessions kick off Feb. 4.
Classes will cover topics such as police patrol, communications, gang awareness, crime scene investigations, Texas law, firearms, family violence, narcotics investigations and crime prevention, according to a press release from the department.
GPD hopes to equip academy participants to “become partners with us in identifying problems and solutions to the crime issues that are affecting our community,” the release states.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, residents or workers in Cooke County and of good standing in the community. Enrollment is free and a background check will be conducted on each applicant.
Classes are interactive and take place 6-9 p.m. Tuesday evenings at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.
For applications, call 940-668-4760, pick one up at the police department front desk or download one from the city’s website at http://www.gainesville.tx.us/index.aspx?nid=611.
