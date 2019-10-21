Gainesville police caught two people pretending to be inspecting a roof for insurance purposes Monday morning after a hailstorm blew through the area Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 300 block of South Dixon Street at about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in response to a report of people from a roofing company attempting to inspect a residence for damage from the Oct. 20 storm, Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said in a press release. The caller said people had been walking around on top of their garage.
On their arrival, officers met two people from the Dallas area who said they were sent by the resident’s insurance company, but that wasn’t the case, according to Phillips.
Police warned the two “not to encroach on any resident’s property without consent” and that they needed to apply for a city solicitation permit if they intended to continue doing business in town.
“They were also found to be operating a drone for commercial purpose without a proper license,” Phillips said in the release.
Phillips advised residents to contact their insurance company if anyone shows up saying they’ve been sent to inspect a roof. “Insurance companies typically do not send out inspectors without notification from their clients,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.