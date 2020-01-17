The Gainesville Police Department is preparing its annual report to the state on race and motor vehicle stops.
Texas law requires that law enforcement agencies submit a report on vehicle stops during the previous year by March 1. The report analyzes the habits of police and looks for trends that indicate racial profiling.
“The Gainesville Police Department supports this mandate, which prohibits racial profiling in Texas and provides transparency for departmental operations,” a release from the city states.
The Gainesville Police Department has a policy in place consistent with all state and federal laws, according to the release. The policy includes provisions for citizens to contact the department should they feel a police officer stopped them because of race or ethnicity.
Anyone who believes they were stopped based on their race can request a personnel complaint form or ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor. However, disagreements over the issuance of a citation must be addressed in municipal court.
The personnel complaint form can completed and given to the supervisor at the scene, brought to the police department or mailed to the chief of police.
“The Gainesville Police Department takes racial profiling very seriously and will investigate all complaints made against an officer,” according to the release. “Any officer found to be involved in any type of racial profiling shall be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.”
A false complaint against an office can result in charges being filed against the person, the release added.
To comment about either positive or negative interactions with Gainesville police, mail Police Chief Kevin Phillips at 201 Santa Fe St., Gainesville, TX 76240.
