Gainesville residents seeking to report certain types of property crimes, custody violations and ID theft can now do so via a form on the city website.
GPD recently added a link to the city of Gainesville website for filing non-emergency reports online at https://www.gainesville.tx.us/1021/File-a-Report-Online
The application is so people can easily report non-emergency incidents. It shouldn't be used if anyone was injured as a results of the incident, if there is any evidence that needs to be collected or if an officer needs to be dispatched to the incident location, according to police.
The following offenses can be reported online:
—Internet fraud
—Burglary of a coin-operated machine
—Lost property
—Credit card abuse
—Theft of motor vehicle
—Gas drive-off
—Theft of service
—Harassment
—Vandalism (including graffiti)
—Hit-and-run crashes
—Violation of child custody order
—Identity theft
—All other thefts
Police advise all incidents reported online will be reviewed and if they need more information, the person who filed the report will be contacted by email or phone.
Once a report is approved, the filer will receive a confirmation email with a Gainesville Police Department case number.
GPD reminded the public that filing a false report is a class B misdemeanor under Texas Penal Code
To anonymously report a crime or suspicious activity, call the Gainesville Police Department Crime Tips Hotline at 940-612-0000.
