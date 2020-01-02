Grounds for showing off: Annual junior livestock show begins Saturday

If you happened to stop by the Cooke County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Jan. 2, you might’ve caught a whiff of something other than livestock.
Volunteers with the Era Youth Supporters were in the barn kitchen cooking up 320 breakfast burritos to be sold as concessions during the annual Cooke County Junior Livestock Show that’s slated to kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, with the equine show.
The majority of the CCJLS, which runs through Saturday, Jan. 11, takes place at the fair grounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd. The Family and Consumer Science show is from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Landmark Bank Conference Center, 1112 E. California St.
Swine, horses, cattle, lambs, goats, poultry, rabbits and shop projects will be shown at the fair grounds throughout the week.
All events are free and open to the public.
Traci Broom, CCJLS secretary, said there are 1,171 entries by 474 exhibitors this year. Last year, there were 1,094 entries with 450 exhibitors, according to a previous report in the Register.
Broom said the annual event is important for area youth for “several reasons.”
“Learning to raise a live animal or construct an FCS project teaches our students how to plan and budget, as well as maintain a sense of responsibility from start to finish,” Broom said. “For decades, county livestock shows have been known to help our students make friends from other schools while still developing a competitive spirit.”
The CCJLS is a United Way agency which provides a place for FFA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and 4-H members to exhibit their work, she added.
The final event of the week, the premium sale, is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Herkey’s Champion Buyers Club, an organization to honor David “Herkey” Biffle, is inviting local businesses and individuals to consider partnering with HCBC during the sale of champions to enhance the premium bid, information provided from the club states. Those interested in donating can contact:
— Gainesville: Michael Vance, 405-880-9960
— Era: KD Weaver, 940-390-6816
— Muenster: Jeff Graves, 940-736-3178
— Valley View: Shanda York, 940-736-6127
