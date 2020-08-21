Gainesville City Council nixed a longstanding local business’s plans to grow this week.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, members of the city council voted 6-0 to reject a request by Krahl Real Estate LLC to rezone property at 1305 E. California St. from Single-Family Two District (SF-2) zoning to Restricted Commercial District (C-1) zoning. All council members were present. Ward 2 Councilman Brandon Eberhart abstained because he lives on California Street.
“It’s surrounded by commercial property and should’ve been an easy thing,” said Damian Krahl with Schumacher & Krahl PC on Friday, Aug. 21. “That’s what happens when you don’t have any leadership.”
Krahl said the firm wanted to relocate its business to the California Street property. Currently, the accounting office is at 1105 Olive St. where it’s been since August 1993.
Council members had previously denied a rezone request for the property in June when the firm asked to have it changed to General Commercial District (C-2) zoning. General commercial zoning permits more uses than restricted commercial zoning. Before that vote, council members discussed Krahl’s options and asked if he could still come back and request a different zoning change. He did so on Tuesday.
In May — during the first reading of the previous rezoning ordinance — Krahl told council that the firm needed more room to expand. Including himself, five employees work at the accounting firm, he said, and his son is planning to join the staff. On Friday, he also said his business partner’s daughter might be coming to work there.
Before Tuesday’s vote, the property’s neighbors spoke before council and opposed the rezoning because they did not want a commercial business in their neighborhood. Those who spoke against the rezoning included John and Connie Lancaster, who operate a bed and breakfast across the street from the half-acre lot Krahl was attempting to get rezoned.
The Lancasters operate their business at 1306 E. California St. with a special use permit, Mayor Jim Goldsworthy said. Council members unanimously approved the permit for Lancaster Manor at the April 16, 2019, city council meeting.
Starnes Orthodontics operates next to the property in question. A Tom Thumb supermarket and a gas station/ drive-thru liquor store are nearby.
A petition was also presented to council with signatures from the opposing neighbors. Those who signed the petition were the Lancasters, Edna Shauf, Steve and Bernie Gordon, Mark Shasteen, Michael and Teresa Blank and Lucille Jeffries.
Steve Gordon is a former councilman for Ward 2.
The existence of the petition required the council to have at least six of its seven members vote for the rezoning of the property at the corner of California and Clements streets for it to be approved.
Krahl previously said a deed restriction was obtained from an attorney after the May council meeting to attach to the property to keep it either a residence or a professional office building after complaints were made that it wasn’t about them moving in, but what would become of the property in the future in case they left.
“I have yet to hear a credible reason why we shouldn’t be allowed to move there,” he said, adding they were making a vacant property “nice.”
The rezoning request was approved 5-1 by the Planning and Zoning Commission on July 14. However, the deed restriction was included in the vote and it couldn’t be included because the city does not enforce deed restrictions, according to Community Development Director Calvin Manuel.
Commissioner Phil Neelley made the motion to approve the rezoning request, according to meeting minutes provided by the city. Others present at the July 14 meeting were Lynn Monden, Cal Koontz, Dan Doss, Gina Dill and Nathan Dempsey. Commissioner Patrick Abu was absent. Dill voted against.
The July 14 meeting minutes show Neelley expressed his concern for stifling business — especially one that would have minimal impact on a neighborhood.
Information provided to council members states the accounting firm’s business is seasonal with the heaviest traffic being Feb. 1 to April 15 with an average of 15-20 customers per day. The average traffic when it’s not busy season is one to two customers per day.
Krahl mentioned Friday that the business brings people into Gainesville from surrounding cities who spend money here.
The P&Z had to revote on Aug. 11 and the rezoning request was denied at that time.
City Secretary Diana Alcala said Friday that everyone voted against the ordinance at the August meeting during the revote. Neelley was absent at that meeting, she said.
Goldsworthy asked what the reasoning was on the back-to-back votes turning out so differently.
“I don’t quite know the logic,” Manuel said of the P&Z votes. “The only thing that I can speak to is that basically both times, there was different commissioners that had different positions and those commissioners, every time they made the motion, it approved the way that their opinion was.”
City council had the final say.
Krahl estimated losing $20,000 to $25,000 as the firm fought to move during what he called a “circus.” He said there had been six meetings since they began the process in April and no matter what the firm tried to do to appease the neighbors of the California Street property, nothing was good enough.
Krahl urged city leadership to take into account the city as a whole and not just those who came to speak during the public hearing.
“I hope no other business owner has to go through all this,” he said.
The home at 1305 E. California St. will more than likely be sold.
“We’re looking for an office space, not a rental property,” Krahl said.
Krahl and his business partner, Linda Schumacher, will look at either expanding where they are now or moving to another location.
“We got to do something,” he said. “We’re just out of space.”
