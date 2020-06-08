Grub up for grabs: 2 restaurants among properties listed for sale

Two beloved downtown Gainesville restaurants are up for sale.
The Main Street Pub & Steakhouse and The Fried Pie Co. & Restaurant are part of the 200 block of West Main that was listed for sale May 6, according to Misty Johnson-Schmitz with Tierra Real Estate.
The two end cap eateries sandwich three other suites in the block on the southwest corner of the square. Only one suite is occupied — Salon Retro.
On Monday, June 8, Johnson-Schmitz said all properties are for sale. She just has one suite whose listing isn’t up yet.
Steve Schmitz with B-29 Family Holdings LLC said Monday that he hopes someone will purchase the restaurants and carry on the torch, so to speak. B-29 Family Holdings, which he and his brother John Schmitz are partners in, owns the block on West Main Street as well as the two restaurant businesses, Schmitz said.
Schmitz said “a variety” of things led to the businesses’ closures and ultimately placing them on the market.
“We feel it’s time to sell this last piece of real estate for us,” Schmitz said. “Gainesville downtown is doing really good … There’s a lot of new people that are owning buildings and owning businesses and doing really neat things downtown. We feel like it’s kind of time for somebody else to pick the torch up and take this block of property and these two businesses forward for the next 25 years.”
He said he and his brother have owned, restored and sold “a lot of downtown Gainesville” in the past 25-plus years.
“At the high point we had four blocks of downtown,” Schmitz said. “This is our last piece that we own downtown, the 200 block of Main.”
The Fried Pie, 202 W. Main St., is listed for $450,000 and includes the suite next door to it. The Main Street Pub, 216 W. Main St., is listed for $750,000 and includes two adjoining commercial suites.
“We have a sales price that includes the real estate and the restaurant, all the furnishings and everything,” Schmitz said of the listings on the two eateries.
He said he and his brother went from just landlords to landlords and restaurant owners in 2005 to keep the pub from shutting its doors for good. Later, the two did the same for the Fried Pie. Schmitz said the Fried Pie had been theirs for the past year and a half to two years.
“We didn’t really want to be in the restaurant business,” Schmitz said, adding they just did it to keep the local joints open.
The two restaurants never reopened after Gov. Greg Abbott forced restaurants to close in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Schmitz said. Curbside orders were encouraged to help keep restaurants afloat while patrons weren’t allowed to dine in, but the two restaurants didn’t ever offer that, he said.
Besides no longer wanting to own restaurants, now is as good of a time as any to sell downtown properties, according to Schmitz.
“We feel like downtown is in a really healthy spot,” Schmitz said. “I think the restaurants are ready to go. We’ve remodeled them, they are in great shape, all the equipment is there. I just think somebody needs to buy them and put them back to work. If they want to keep the legacy of the name, that would be great, if they want to rename the restaurants that’s their business, you know. It’s not like they need to be renovated or anything. They’re ready to go. We’ve put a lot of money into them over the years.”
Both businesses have been downtown fixtures since 1982, according to their websites.
