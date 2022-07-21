First-time buyers are finding it tough these days to get homes of their own, but there is a bit of hope out there.
The Gainesville Area Habitat for Humanity group is doing what it can for these folks. Habitat fixes up old houses and builds new ones for people who can’t come up with down payments or qualify for conventional mortgages.
It makes zero interest loans, pays closing costs and sets monthly payments at a level that its clients can afford. The clients – carefully vetted by Habitat’s governing board – also contribute labor to get their new homes ready. Many go on to volunteer on other Habitat builds to give others the same opportunities they received.
Habitat just placed a young local couple into a refurbished home on Pecan Street and could do the same for others with a bit more help.
“We need a lot of volunteers because when the time comes for us to build our homes, we hunt for all of the volunteer people that we can to keep the cost down for the homeowners,” said Patsy Reed, who runs the local Habitat group in concert with its board.”It’s just a good organization to get involved in because we put people in houses like Nick and his family.”
New home
“Nick” is Nicklaus Williams. The Gainesville native returned to his hometown a couple of years ago with his partner Shyan and daughter Alex. He had a tough time finding a decent, affordable rental for his young family, and he ultimately had to settle for what he could get.
“It was just terrible and it was $800 a month — the rent around here is so outrageous,” said Williams. “It’s hard to find anything at an affordable price … even though I make good money (at the Walmart distribution center in Sanger). It's just hard.”
If Habitat hadn’t approved them, the couple may have waited a long time to buy their first home.
“We were saving towards having a down payment for a home and then, when everything started going up, there was no real reason to continue at that point,” Williams said. “It probably been another 10, 15 years before we could even consider buying.”
The couple has only been the house for two weeks and they’re already planning upgrades. They will put up a fence soon for their dogs, and probably a small greenhouse out back next spring.
Opportunity awaits
More young couples would welcome the opportunity Nick and Shyan have gotten, and Habitat wants to accommodate them; however, volunteers need to step forward to make that reality.
James Unruh co-ordinates much of the construction work. The retiree from Plano came to Gainesville eight years ago and he sought out Habitat.
“I like building things and helping people and it’s a way to do that,” said Unruh. “… Retired doesn't mean you stop doing things, so you just do what you want to do. This house was in sad shape and we've we refurbished it … it's quite a step up for the things you could rent. You can't rent something for this price. So, it's just giving of yourself back to other people.”
Habitat has built 10 homes in the Gainesville area since its inception in 1997. Reed said Number 11 could get done by this fall.
Unruh is ready to get going on that next home, provided he finds businesses to help with construction materials and enough volunteers ready to pound nails, swing shovels and the like.
“We have a lot on South Taylor Street … a local big box store is working on getting us a grant so we can build a house there. We have some money, but we need, they may donate a lot of supplies, hopefully,” Unruh said.
To get involved, call 940-665-3091 or visit the Gainesville Area Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
