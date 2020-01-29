Landowners interested in preserving open space as growth accelerates are invited to a series of programs to be offered at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge starting next month.
The Landowner Education Series of four programs will bring in several agencies that offer tax exemptions, funding and technical expertise for preserving open space and wildlife habitat. The series kicks off Feb. 14 with a class on wildlife exemption presented by Grayson Central Appraisal District representative Michael Elliott. he noted Cooke County assessors “will have slightly different rules for land valuation, but for wildlife it should be pretty universal, so the main difference is the minimum acreage requirement.” Landowners can obtain that information from their county TPW website, he added.
A class on conservation funding will be March 13, when Ragan White of Texas Parks and Wildlife will discuss funding options available to landowners and the National Resources Conservation Service will discuss funding for farm and land restoration.
A conservation easements class is set for May 15. Amber Arseneaux of Texas Land Conservancy will cover tax and conservation benefits of obtaining an easement.
A class on habitat improvement will be July 17 featuring Marshall Tolleson, Grayson County agriculture/natural resources agent. He will discuss the ecology of the Grayson County area. The Bluestem Chapter of Master Naturalists will follow up with a presentation on strategies for habitat improvement.
Classes will take place 9-11:30 a.m. at the Eisenhower Room at Texoma Council of Governments, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman. The culmination of the Landowner Education Program will be a tour of the Austin College Sneed Prairie Restoration Project, conducted by Dr. Peter Schultz, on a date to be determined later.
The series is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. For more information, visit https://txmn.org/bluestem/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.