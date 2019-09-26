On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will celebrate National Refuge Week with Refuge Roundup events.
At 8 a.m., participants may learn about the birds that inhabit the refuge on a guided bird walk with a master naturalist.
At 9 a.m., native plants from the Butterfly Garden will be available for sale in the parking lot.
For those who want to help at the Refuge, a Volunteer Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From 10-1 p.m., birds of prey may be seen from the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center on the patio of the visitor’s center. The raptors will include hawks, owls, kites, and a falcon. Questions and photographers are welcome.
At noon, visitors may meet for lunch at Refuge Roundup. For $2.50, a hot dog, chips, cookies, and bottle of water will be provided. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of Hagerman’s new tram.
From noon to 2 p.m., Garden Docents will be available in the Butterfly Garden to help identify native plants and butterfly species common to the Refuge. A Monarch Tagging Demonstration will take place during that time, along with a nature craft for the kids.
The Refuge Rocks event “Along Came a Spider” will teach participants some interesting facts about spiders. The classes for ages 4-6 and 7-10 will begin at 10 a.m. To sign up, call the refuge at 903-786-2826 or visit www.friendsofhagerman.com.
Carlos and Eulalia Cardinal Express tram tours will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays along Wildlife Drive at the Refuge. Participants will learn about the history of Hagerman while watching for wildlife. There will also be stops for birdwatching and photography. The free 60-90 minute tour is recommended for ages 6 and up. Call 903-786-2826 between 9am and 4pm Monday through Saturday for reservations, as seating is limited.
More October happenings
Other regular events are as follows:
From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will host its 10th annual High on the Hawg BBQ and silent auction. Pulled pork and all the fixings will be served. This event will take place in the shop building at the refuge, 6465 Refuge Road in Sherman. Tickets at the door only, $20 adults, $10 for age 12 and younger. Proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of a new tram.
A butterfly docent meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. It’s for new and returning docents in the butterfly garden at Hagerman — anyone who loves butterflies and native plants or just enjoys being outdoors and meeting people is invited. For more information, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
Butterfly Garden Walks will take place 10 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 19. Garden docents will be on hand to help identify the Texas native plants and the butterflies in the garden. Close-focus butterfly binoculars will be available to borrow and families may participate in scavenger hunts, meet the Metamorphosis Puppet and more. The garden is free of charge and open to the public during refuge hours.
Outdoor Crew cleans up the refuge on the first Tuesday and fourth Saturday of each month — next on Sept. 3 and Sept. 28. Interested volunteers may email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and to join the team. Scouts are welcome.
An early bird guided walk will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 19. Participants should bring their binoculars. This walk is free and open to the public.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Austin College’s mammologist Dr. Jessica Healy will be educating participants on the world’s most populous bear species. This presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information about Hagerman events, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com or call Patricia Crain 940-391-5135. Unless stated otherwise, all events are sponsored by the Friends of Hagerman and occur at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 6465 Refuge Road in Sherman.
