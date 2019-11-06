At this month’s Second Saturday event at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, Tim Patton, a native fish, amphibians and reptiles expert, will discuss alligators. The presentation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the wildlife refuge, 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.

Following the Second Saturday program, from 11-11:30 a.m., the winners of the 10th annual Hagerman NWR Nature Photography Contest will be announced. The winners will be presented with a ribbon and the first-place entries will receive a cash award of $50. The Best in Show winner will receive a $100 cash award.

Outdoor Crew cleans up the refuge on the first Tuesday and fourth Saturday of each month. The groups gathers next from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 23. Interested volunteers may email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and to join the team. Scouts are welcome.

An early bird guided walk will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Participants should bring their binoculars. This walk is free and open to the public. Meet at the Visitor Center.

From 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will host “The Refuge Rocks: Talkin’ Turkey” for age groups 4-6 years old and 7-10 years old. Each student will make a turkey craft to take home and be able to participate in turkey games and activities.

Then from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, the Nature Photography Club will meet. Participation is free and open to the public.

For more information about Hagerman events, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com or call Patricia Crain at 940-391-5135. Unless stated otherwise, events are sponsored by the Friends of Hagerman and occur at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 6465 Refuge Road in Sherman.

