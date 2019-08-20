At next month’s Second Saturday event at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, Peter Schulze, professor of biology and environmental science, will give a “Prairie Restoration” presentation with an update on the nearby Sneed property and what Austin College is studying there. The presentation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the wildlife refuge, 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
Other regular events in September are as follows:
A butterfly docent meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. It’s for new and returning docents in the butterfly garden at Hagerman — anyone who loves butterflies and native plants or just enjoys being outdoors and meeting people is invited. For more information, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
Butterfly Garden Walks will take place 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 21. Garden docents will be on hand to help identify the Texas native plants and the butterflies in the garden. Close-focus butterfly binoculars will be available to borrow and families may participate in scavenger hunts, meet the Metamorphosis Puppet and more. The garden is free of charge and open to the public during refuge hours.
An early bird guided walk will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Participants should bring their binoculars. This walk is free and open to the public.
From 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Refuge Rocks event “Coyotes Are Having a Howling Good Time” will teach participants all about coyotes. The class will split into two groups for ages 4-6 and ages 7-10. Crafts and activities will be provided for both groups. To sign up, call the refuge at 903-786-2826 or visit www.friendsofhagerman.com.
The Photo Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 for a presentation by Alan Daniel. The presentation is open to the public.
The Nature Photo Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Outdoor Crew cleans up the refuge on the first Tuesday and fourth Saturday of each month — next on Sept. 3 and Sept. 28. Interested volunteers may email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and to join the team. Scouts are welcome.
The Wednesday morning gardening team needs volunteers to help add plants, weed and mulch the butterfly garden. Volunteers will need to provide their own tools and gloves. The minimum age to volunteer is 18, or 16 if accompanied by an adult volunteer. Interested volunteers may email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and to join the team.
For more information about Hagerman events, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com or call Patricia Crain 940-391-5135. Unless stated otherwise, all events are sponsored by the Friends of Hagerman and occur at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 6465 Refuge Road in Sherman.
