At 10 a.m. Dec. 14, Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will host a special presentation during its Second Saturday events, “Venomous Snakes with Dr. Keck.” The biologist will be teaching visitors about venomous snakes in the area.
Beginning Sunday, Dec. 1, the refuge will begin Adopt-A-Nest Box. Donations will help the Eastern Bluebird. For a small donation, the adopted nest box will have the donor’s name on it and the donors will receive an email every week with a picture and explanation of everything happening inside the nest.
Nest boxes will be sold in person only in the Nature Nook until all 20 are sold. Nest box numbers will be drawn randomly before the Second Saturday program in January, according to a recent press release.
Other regular events in December are as follows:
The Wednesday morning gardening team needs volunteers to help add plants, weed and mulch the butterfly garden. Volunteers will need to provide their own tools and gloves. The minimum age to volunteer is 18, or 16 if accompanied by an adult volunteer. Interested volunteers may email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and to join the team.
Outdoor Crew cleans up the refuge on the first Tuesday and fourth Saturday of each month, though the crew will not meet on Dec. 28. Interested volunteers may email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and to join the team. Scouts are welcome.
An Early Bird Guided Walk will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Master Naturalist Jack Chiles will lead the walk. Bring binoculars and meet at the visitor center. The walk is free and open to the public.
For more information on any refuge events, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com or call Patricia Crain at 940-391-5135. Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
