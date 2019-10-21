Hail the size of a tennis ball fell in Gainesville on Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service, as the first of two thunderstorms passed through Cooke County.
Meteorologist Bianca Garcia said the NWS’s Fort Worth office received one report of tennis-ball-sized hail in Gainesville and one report of golf-ball-sized hail seven miles west of Valley View. Both were from a storm that passed through around 8 p.m. Oct. 20.
That was a “completely different” storm from the one that spawned a tornado in Dallas on Sunday evening, Garcia said. Several news outlets reported that tornado left a trail of damage for miles and cut power to thousands of homes.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said he’d received a report of hail three miles south of Era and saw sizable hail fall near the emergency operations center in Gainesville, as well. The largest hailstones in both areas ranged from 2-3” in diameter, he said.
“I’ve been told the area between Gainesville and Callisburg got similar-sized hail,” Fletcher said. He’d heard some vehicles had been hit by hail but no injuries or other damage had been reported to him.
Numerous pictures posted to the Facebook pages of the CCEMA and the Gainesville Daily Register showed residents of several Gainesville neighborhoods holding large hailstones. One showed a hailstone the size of a golf ball found near O’Neal and Aspen streets. Others reported seeing baseball-sized hail near downtown Gainesville.
“It’s nice when people realize to put something down for reference” next to a hailstone in a picture, Fletcher said.
NWS meteorologists recommend placing coins, sports balls or a ruler next to hailstones when submitting photos, as well as noting the time the hail fell and what major intersection it was found near. People should wait until it’s safe, after hail has stopped falling, before leaving shelter to photograph any hail, meteorologists said at a NWS weather spotter training class in Gainesville in February.
Fletcher said a gust during a second thunderstorm overnight into Monday morning knocked a semi over on I-35 near mile marker 501 or 502.
“He [the driver] wasn’t hurt and the truck was empty,” Fletcher said. Instruments at Gainesville Municipal Airport recorded a gust of 42 knots during that storm, he added. That’s equivalent to about 48 miles per hour.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said GPD officers assisted with traffic control after the semi blew over around midnight.
