The Halloween Hustle is a 5K Run/Walk and 10K Raceon the grounds of the North Texas Medical Center, held annually on the Saturday on or before Halloween. With a 5K (3.2 mile) run or walk and a longer, tougher 10K (6.2 mile) race, this event offers something for all runners and walkers. There is an open house, costume contest for the kids and more.
It is the largest fundraiser the NTMC Foundation hosts each year. All proceeds from the race go to benefit the North Texas Medical Center Foundation, Inc.
The 25th Annual Halloween Hustle, set for Oct. 29 this year, needs sponsors to continue what has become a Halloween tradition for families, schools and businesses in the area. Funds raised benefit the North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, Texas and go toward purchasing new equipment for the hospital.
Call 940-612-8460 for more information.
