North Texas Medical Center (NTMC) Foundation is preparing for the 25th Halloween Hustle Saturday, Oct. 29, on the hospital’s grounds.
This race attracts runners from North Texas and Southern Oklahoma to raise money to purchase equipment for the hospital.
“The NTMC Foundation Board was established as a way to support and fund projects outside of the normal hospital budget,” said Foundation Board President Kevin Beall. “The foundation has provided equipment to start the new bariatric surgery program and supplied new exercise equipment for the Dr. William Powell Cardiac Rehabilitation Center. These projects, along with others, are funded by events like the annual Halloween Hustle.”
This year’s race starts at 8:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. warm-up, having runners and walkers of all ages on the 5K or 10K USA Track and Field Certified course.
“This is always a fun event, whether you are a serious, competitive runner or just someone wanting to come out and run or walk the course,” said NTMC Foundation Executive Director Darin Allred. “We normally have runners of all ages, from as young as four-years old to some that are pushing 80. It’s just a great way to get some exercise while supporting the Foundation at the same time.”
The first Halloween Hustle was in 1996. While there hasn’t been a race every year, there is a strong momentum building up to this 25th race. According to Allred, the Foundation is currently expecting close to 400 runners this year.
Registration is currently available at www.ntmcfoundation. org or entry forms can be obtained at the NTMC information desk.
T-shirts commemorating the event will be available for those who register by Oct. 14.
For those who submit their entry fee by Oct. 21, the entry fee is $25 per person for the 5K and $35 per person for the 10K. Groups of five or more may receive a $2 discount when submitted together.
A $12 entry fee is available for student teams of 10 or more when submitted together. Student teams have one adult supervisor. Parents can register as individuals or with a group of five or more for the regular race price.
“It’s been fun over the years to see which local school will bring the most participants,” Allred said. “We have some that bring their cross country teams, and others who will have students from elementary age to high school age there. And several local businesses will have employee teams. We always have tremendous support from the local community when it comes to teams and sponsorships.”
Late registration is October 22-29 and is $30 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K.
Packet Pick-Up is Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at NTMC and until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age division and to the school district and business or organization with the highest number of participants.
For more information, call (940) 612-8460.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.