Harbor Freight Tools is aiming to open in late February or early March, a company spokesman says.
The chain of discount tool stores is building out its 95th Texas store at 1008 E. U.S. 82, where Bealls department store closed last year. Hiring is underway for between 25-30 jobs, mostly full-time positions, spokesman Craig Hoffman said.
“We also do seasonal hiring so hard to give a specific number,” he added.
Buildout is underway. The commercial remodel of the vacancy was valued at $220,000, according to the city of Gainesville’s December 2020 permits listing. The city also issued a permit for an electrical service upgrade on Jan. 7 and a fire sprinkler permit on Jan. 8, copies of the permits provided by Community Development Director Calvin Manuel show.
Harbor Freight had been looking to open a store in Gainesville “for some time now,” Hoffman said. The former Bealls location, he said, was the right size – about 17,000 square feet – and had the access and parking the chain usually looks for.
“We think this will make shopping at Harbor Freight a lot more convenient for the community,” Hoffman said. Currently, the nearest stores are about 30 miles from Gainesville, in Denton and Sherman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.