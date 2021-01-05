Out with clothing, in with tools. A Harbor Freight Tools store is moving into the vacant building where Bealls department store was located before closing last year.
The California-based chain of discount tool stores is hiring for sales and stocking positions for a new store at 1008 E. U.S. 82, according to job postings to the chain’s careers website and a job fair event posted by the company on Facebook.
Bealls closed in that location last year after its parent company, Stage Stores inc., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
An inquiry seeking comment on how many positions were being hired for and when the tool store would open was not returned as of midafternoon Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The chain boasts more than 1,100 stores and its real estate department “is currently considering hundreds of new locations across the U.S.” according to the Harbor Freight website. Stores are company-owned and the chain does not offer franchises, the website states.
Gainesville masonry contractor Straight Up Masonry completed work on site to prep the building for Harbor Freight’s use, photos posted to the contractor’s Facebook page show.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in 1977 in North Hollywood by current CEO Eric Smidt and his father, the company’s website states.
