U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Hugh Thomas Hardy recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
Hardy is the son of Jim and Marcia Hardy of Valley View. He is a 2015 graduate of Denton Calvary Academy and a former student of Red River Christian Home School and North Central Texas College in Gainesville.
The airman completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
