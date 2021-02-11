It's coming up fast. Voters have just four days of early voting beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, for the Feb. 23 special runoff election to fill the vacant Texas House District 68 seat formerly occupied by Drew Springer, now a state senator.
In-person early voting will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 16-19, at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. There is no voting Monday, Feb. 15, because of Presidents Day, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said.
Nocona business owner Craig Carter and Jacksboro attorney David Spiller are on the ballot for the runoff election after having garnered the most support out of five candidates during a special election in January.
In Cooke County, 2,683 voters turned out for the Jan. 23 special election leading to this month's runoff, official results posted to the county's website show. Harrison expects fewer voters in the runoff.
There are 26,797 registered voters in Cooke County as of Feb. 10, according to Kathryn Baker, clerk in the office of Brandy Carr, the county’s tax assessor-collector and voter registrar.
The busiest times during early voting are likely to be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Harrison said.
Elections staffers will take the same precautions to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus as they have been doing for the last several regular and special elections, including offering hand sanitizer before, during and after voting and having voters use a clean stylus rather than touching the electronic voting machines with their hands.
A staffer will ask to take voters' temperature upon entry and recommend wearing a mask, Harrison said, but voters who decline can't be turned away.
Although such precautions are recommended, “I don't want anybody not to come vote because they think they have to do that, because they do not,” Harrison said.
Should icy weather force a delay in opening early voting, Harrison said the county will notify local media and post a notice on its website. She has never had to close early voting entirely but has delayed opening until about midmorning a handful of times due to weather conditions, she said.
In the Jan. 23 special election, Spiller received 4,010 votes or 43.88% across the district's 22 counties, the Register previously reported. Carter came in second place and received 1,651 votes or 18.07%. A candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
The election in January was called when Drew Springer vacated his House seat after being elected to represent Texas Senate District 30.
Don’t forget your ID
Acceptable forms of photo ID are a Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, a United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or a U.S. passport.
Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and provide a supporting form of identification.
Allowable supporting documentation is a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; a certified domestic birth certificate; or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document.
If a voter meets those requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.
Voters can check their registration status on the secretary of state’s website at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
