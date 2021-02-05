Cooke County commissioners will hear public comments about a proposal to create an emergency services district during their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 8.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled during the 10 a.m. commissioners' court meeting, among other items listed on the meeting's agenda. Commissioners are slated to consider possible action on the proposal and on agreed changes to volunteer fire district boundaries after the hearing.
A public hearing is also scheduled regarding a zoning change for six acres on County Road 281 in Precinct 2. Among other items, commissioners may consider action on speed limits on certain county roads, according to the agenda.
The commissioners' court is slated to go into executive session to discuss personnel and real estate matters and to consult with an attorney. After that, they're to consider possible action on three items, including real property.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 206-462-5569 or 855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. The video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848.
Anyone wanting to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Steve Starnes' office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
