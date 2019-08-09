Cooke County Commissioners will have a public hearing Monday, Aug. 12, to hear comments on a proposal to reduce the speed limit to 45 mph on County Road 106 in Precinct 1.
The road, also known as Dexter Road, begins near Hickory Creek north of Walnut Bend and ends roughly 3 miles west of U.S. 377.
After the hearing during the commissioners’ regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, commissioners are set to consider possible action on reducing the speed limit, according to an agenda notice.
Other agenda items include possible action on trees at the courthouse, plans for a drop box and landscaping at the Cooke County Library, optional county fees for vehicle registration, a county burn ban, plans for a future annex remodel and discussion about a newly proposed Child Protective Services court.
Commissioners will conclude with a workshop on county road rights of way, Ray Roberts Lake zoning regulations and county subdivision regulations.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners about an agenda item should arrive at least half an hour early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
The commissioners’ court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom, first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
