Gainesville city council members will have public hearings on Tuesday about the proposed 2019-2020 tax rate and regarding guidelines for granting tax abatements, according to an agenda notice sent Friday, Aug. 16 to local media.
Council members unanimously agreed on a proposed rate of 70 cents per $100 of assessed property value at the last meeting Aug. 7. According to the Register’s previous report, the new budget will raise $110,394 more in property taxes compared to last year’s budget, an increase of 1.46%.
At their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, council members are set to vote on the tax abatement guidelines after the hearing. They will also consider approving the proposed Cooke County Appraisal District budget for fiscal year 2019-2020, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting will take place in the city Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet before the meeting starts.
Before the meeting, council members will have a workshop with Kimley-Horn and Associates LLC to discuss impact fees. The workshop is set for 5:30 p.m.
