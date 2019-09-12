Those who reside within the Muenster Hospital District have their first chance to speak for or against a proposed tax increase Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The first of two public hearings is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the second is set for noon Friday, Sept. 20. Both will take place inside the boardroom at Muenster Memorial Hospital, 605 N. Maple St.
The proposed tax rate of 20 cents per $100 of assessed property value was unanimously agreed upon by members of the Muenster Hospital District Board of Directors on Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to the board’s meeting minutes provided by Gayla Blanton, spokeswoman for MMH. Board members Jon Reed, Lisa Schilling and T.J. Walterscheid were absent.
“The rate is being adjusted to compensate for a continuing decline in reimbursement from insurance and government payers, bad debt… and the decreased valuation of the [Wolf Ridge] wind farm,” Blanton said via email. She explained bad debt is due to “people who do not pay their responsibility on their bills.”
Last year’s adopted tax rate was 19 cents per $100 of assessed property value, according to Blanton.
The MHD does not have any bond debt so all tax monies go toward maintenance and operations.
The value of taxable property in the district is $683,163,350 — an increase of $11,151,080 over last year’s valuation, Blanton said.
Based on the proposed rate, the amount to be raised will be $1,349,247.62, an increase of $81,160.62, she said.
Two public hearings are required if the proposed tax rate is above the effective rate.
The effective rate is 19 cents per $100 of assessed property value, Blanton said.
The effective rate is the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
According to a public notice provided to the Register on the proposed tax increase, the average taxable value of a homestead residence last year was $159,376. Based on last year’s tax rate, the amount of taxes imposed on the average home was $300.74.
This year, the average taxable value of a homestead residence in the district is $175,788. If the MHD board of directors adopt the effective rate of 19 cents per $100 of assessed property value, the amount of taxes imposed on the average home would be $326.26. However, if board members adopt the proposed tax rate of 20 cents per $100 valuation, taxes imposed on the average home would be $347.18, the public notice shows.
