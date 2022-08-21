The flood risk Sunday through Tuesday is significant across the red shaded area of North Texas with less potential farther south into Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
"In this weather pattern, the rain totals are going to vary wildly from location to location. Most areas will get 2-5" but slow moving storm clusters will dump 8+ inches in isolated areas north of I-20," the service announced.
Exactly where those deluges will fall remains to be seen, but that much rain that fast in one spot can cause flash flooding. On the positive side, the NWS predicts that "just about everyone should see at least an inch of much needed rain."
Cooke County is in the midst of an outdoor burn ban, the commissioners court will review the status of the ban Monday morning.
