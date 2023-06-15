KGAF radio in Gainesville is reporting that strong storms with high winds and golf ball sized hail have swept over the eastern half of Cooke County in the last hour. Cloud rotation has also been spotted, but there are no reports of tornadoes or touchdowns, as of 8:10 p.m.
No rain or winds of significance have been spotted in the western end of the county, just lightning and loud thunder as the storms appear to be moving south toward Lake Kiowa and Collin County.
